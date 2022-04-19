Bryan Lynn, Vice President of Communications Sportsmen’s Alliance and his April 6, 2022, opinion letter in the Herald Review was alarmingly informative about the agenda of the anti-hunting/trapping element who seemingly insist that I can’t be a hunter/gatherer/omnivore, without fear of retribution. And I inferred from Lynn’s letter (“Minnesota Legislature needs to protect private information of hunters from stalkers and extremists”), that certain members of our postmodern society, who may not hunt/trap/fish, think that we sportspersons shouldn’t be free to enjoy what many of us have done since we were young - before cell phones. I want to remind this readership that some of us have used those healthy early childhood experiences to become professional park rangers, ecologists, foresters, biologists, geologists, soils scientists in both private and public sectors. In another newspaper and a letter from a legislative watchdog group, Deb Luzinski of Metro Bowhunters Resource Group informed readers that House File 4603 (H.F. 4603) by-passes Minn. Statute Chapter 13 (a.k.a. Minnesota Data Practices Act). To me, I think the proposed bill is like violating the sacrosanct Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) - we don’t want that.
My father’s uncle Erik Wedmark was a devout Christian who came to Minnesota from Sweden, ca. 1860. He enlisted in the Union Army and was attached to the 4th Minnesota Regiment, Company H, at Fort Snelling. His regiment fought the South so that our freedoms were extended to Blacks. Fort Snelling, like others, were strategically located along the Mississippi to allow Union Armies to barge troops & armaments as far south as Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, hygiene was nonexistent, so diseases like gangrene, typus, malaria, and dysentery caused greater mortality than a 50-caliber ball. According to “Stories From The Past”, subtitled: “The Swedish Families of Jim Holmbeck and Emma Klofverstedt”, Erik received a full medical pension, without ever seeing combat - he got typhus and was sent home with a small monthly stipend. In 1860, the Mississippi River meandered a lot and was surrounded by oxbows, swamps, and mosquitoes. Until 1880s logging, it hadn’t been straightened and its banks not rip-rapped or sheet-piled, like today. I “grew-up in the sticks” north of Hibbing fishing bullheads, suckers, northern pike, and creek chubs and shooting rabbits, Norway rats, grouse, and trapping weasel, muskrat, and fox. In 1974, I transferred from the DNR French River Area Headquarters and moved my family to La Prairie to continue my career in Grand Rapids. I still love outdoor recreation and my children enjoy doing the things we did on the Prairie River, like hunting, trapping, and fishing. They, like others, still trap beaver, but not for a lot of money; instead, Itasca County pays them so that beaver dams don’t wash-out our country roads. This saves taxpayers’ money. In upcoming legislative sessions, certain misguided legislators may want similar bills to become law; but I’m confident that Representative Igo will continue to prevent such overreach.
David G. Holmbeck
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.