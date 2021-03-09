The past year has been an interesting one politically. It appears the trajectory going forward is continuing in the same vain. Lines are being drawn, controversy abounds and our freedoms are being challenged.
Awareness of the issues is very important. Second Amendment rights, election integrity, state’s rights, executive orders and school curriculum are only a few of the issues facing everyone. The Republican Party of Itasca County is gearing up to defend conservative values.
Our location in the past election cycle was frequently visited. I want to let you know that, although we are no longer at that location, we will have a very visible, physical presence early in 2022. In the meantime, visit us at our Facebook page (Itasca County GOP) for upcoming events. Feel free to contact me at itascagop@gmail.com with questions. I hope to see many of you at events we have planned out and about in the community. Stay tuned.
Diane Howe
Chair, Republican Party of
Itasca County
