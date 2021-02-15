President Biden and the Democrats are once again mandating that we rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. The Accord does not require China and India to abide by the emission standards being applied to the United States and will cripple our jobs and economy. As part of the Green New Deal being shoved at us, it will indirectly end American mining. In addition, it seeks to end many necessities we use today, such as cars and planes.
Because of the enormous restrictions and costs placed on American manufacturers, American mining and manufacturing will not be able to compete in the marketplace. The reduced mining and manufacturing capacity will force our country to seek resources from foreign entities. China, India and the Congo do not have the environmental or labor protections we have. Even child labor is used to mine these minerals in those areas.
We know how the Range is affected by mine shutdowns. We live in an area filled with rich minerals. We know how to utilize environmentally safe methods of mining. Mining will provide us, and our nation, with good jobs and meaningful work. American mining must drive the future. Contact your legislators. Tell them to begin by supporting Congressman Pete Stauber’s Saving America’s Mines Act.
Marvin Ott
Grand Rapids
