We all want our children to develop “life skills.” According to Fortune magazine, communication, networking, perspective, and time management are necessary skills not often taught in school. These ARE skills that are developed through competing in high school debate. Forbes magazine suggests businesses will find their future leaders in those who competed in high school debate.
Covid has been hard on the fine arts across the state, this is true with debate. Teams throughout Minnesota are trying to rebuild and are looking at developing their younger talent for the future. GRHS had a great 2021-22 Debate season with winning the section championship and competing at the state tournament. There are kids headed for high school next year looking forward to debate camp this summer. However, due to budget shortfalls, GRHS debate has been cut.
The team has never been huge, maybe filling a couple of suburbans, but the benefits of debate are immeasurable. It improves your ability to write, research, and think critically. I use these skills everyday. What I learned in debate opened doors for me and everyone else who has had the honor of competing for GRHS debate.
We are now in the process of seeking private funding and getting approval as a new club activity. However, we have to prove a season’s worth of funding 5 months prior to the start. Without notification that the program was going to be eliminated, and knowing the season begins in September, we are in a time-crunch.
Now, as alumni, we have an ask. Please, contact your ISD #318 school board members and tell them how debate impacted your life or your child’s. Ask them to allow GRHS debate to explore funding options and preserve this opportunity for our students into the future.
