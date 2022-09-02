When I first reached out to Spencer Igo via e-mail I was seventeen years old and it was the first week of the 92nd legislature. Spencer Igo replied to that e-mail with a phone number to call him. During the 30 or so minute conversation my concerns and ideas were validated by Spencer Igo.

In my senior year of high school I was selected as a youth representative on a youth advisory council to the state legislature and governor. While serving in this role I worked with Spencer Igo to represent the views of Northern Minnesota on topics like mining, logging, energy and the pipeline. Spencer Igo and I co-led many meetings to educate youth from all over the state about the importance of these industries, which are done here safely and effectively. Our industries also benefit the rest of the world. We need someone who will continue to fight for our jobs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments