When I first reached out to Spencer Igo via e-mail I was seventeen years old and it was the first week of the 92nd legislature. Spencer Igo replied to that e-mail with a phone number to call him. During the 30 or so minute conversation my concerns and ideas were validated by Spencer Igo.
In my senior year of high school I was selected as a youth representative on a youth advisory council to the state legislature and governor. While serving in this role I worked with Spencer Igo to represent the views of Northern Minnesota on topics like mining, logging, energy and the pipeline. Spencer Igo and I co-led many meetings to educate youth from all over the state about the importance of these industries, which are done here safely and effectively. Our industries also benefit the rest of the world. We need someone who will continue to fight for our jobs.
Spencer Igo has gone into local schools to talk about the state legislature,what it means to be a citizen of this nation and how we can bring our best days to reality.
Spencer is pro-second amendment, life, mining, law enforcement, business, and labor. He has represented the people of HD 5B well and will represent the people of HD 7A the same way. Northern Minnesota needs young people in the state legislature like Spencer Igo that will listen to their constituents and bring our voices to St. Paul.
Please take the time to think about what Spencer will do for you, the people in Minnesota House District 7A as well as the citizens of our great state. Spencer has shown his willingness to work hard for someone that was not even of voting age just think about how hard he will work for you. It’s our time to elect someone who will work for and listen to the people of northern MN. Let’s bring our best days to reality and vote for Spencer Igo on Nov. 8, 2022 for Minnesota House District 7A.
