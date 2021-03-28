I hear about Line 3 in every paper I read. Most of what I read is how businessmen can make more money. That’s fine but think about the working man on the line. He has a job so he can make his house payment, feed his family, and feel secure in his profession. There is a lot more to it than what the local businesses can make off another person. If you are against Line  3 burn wood, use animal fat in lanterns for lights. See how that goes for you. Let the working man enjoy what they reap. It is very hard work. The local gas stations have high prices on gas. These workers have to pay it. We need Line 3... let it come. 

Ed Lam

Grand Rapids

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments