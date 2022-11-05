As the countdown to Election Day ticks away, my hope is that I wake up on November 9th with a slate of leaders who know how to ‘play well with others’ and leaders who are not afraid to do the hard work of legislating. What we don’t need on November 9th is to hear that we’ve elected those who will say they support mining, say they are family friendly, and say they favor lowering taxes, but have neither the desire or the skill set for making these things happen.
I have listened to Jen Schultz speak here in Grand Rapids and have listened/watched her debates with Pete Stauber. Jen Schultz is the one we need at the US Capitol not because of what she says she will do but because of her list of accomplishments as a state legislator and what she has already done in preparation for higher office.
As an economist, she was able to explain the fallacy in the often repeated statement that MN taxes are at the top when ranked among all states. Schultz explained that some states use the word fees, which are a tax by a different name. In these states, when taxes and fees are added together and included in national ranking, MN in the middle on the taxation scale and not at the top at all. Does it matter? Absolutely! Before we can fix a problem, we need to accurately define it. And this is true with many of the issues that have created such terrible gridlock in congress. If we elect Jen Schultz, we will have a Congressperson who does not use information from the rumor mill to form her opinions. She will continue to talk to mining executives, to IRRRB, to Unions, to workers, to her constituents before forming possible solutions.
"
The editorial staff for the Duluth News Tribune does a much more thorough search than someone like me and they have given Jen the nod for this very same reason….her list of accomplishments qualify her for higher office.
