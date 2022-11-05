As the countdown to Election Day ticks away, my hope is that I wake up on November 9th with a slate of leaders who know how to ‘play well with others’ and leaders who are not afraid to do the hard work of legislating. What we don’t need on November 9th is to hear that we’ve elected those who will say they support mining, say they are family friendly, and say they favor lowering taxes, but have neither the desire or the skill set for making these things happen.

I have listened to Jen Schultz speak here in Grand Rapids and have listened/watched her debates with Pete Stauber. Jen Schultz is the one we need at the US Capitol not because of what she says she will do but because of her list of accomplishments as a state legislator and what she has already done in preparation for higher office.

