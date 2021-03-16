Here we stand in 2021, more divided than we’ve ever been. At this point, it seems as if we’ve grown past just disagreeing on ideas. Now it seems to be a total hatred between the left and right. A level of distrust and violent anger so deep and dividing that we cloud our own ability
to see the other side of an argument, and go directly to thinking the other voice is dumb and not on our level. Without even hearing what they have to say, it’s decided, put into stone, that “they” are wrong and “we” are right, “they” are dumb, and “we” are smart. The lack of a uniting voice, though, is what scares me the most. I’m an 18 year old senior from Hill City High School, so I haven’t lived through much. But from what I’ve found through looking on the internet, searching for hope in the past, I’ve found that during really trying times in our country, one powerful voice has stepped up, pleading for unity and understanding.
But no such man or woman has stepped up in the public eye. The public eyes are crowded with images of the other side’s blunders and mistakes and their “incompetence”, but what we don’t see are calm, civil, genuine discussions about the direction of this country. We need those. We can never move forward or closer together with this level of distrust and, in a lot of cases, ignorance that many people show towards someone else with different ideas. Soon, with this much pressure and no hero convincing us of the need of unity, we might even reach a violent breaking point. I feel as though we can all see something big on the horizon, but are too angry and bitter to change course.
Tucker Holm
Hill City
