The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the working-class and our most vulnerable residents. Food and housing insecurity and job loss are all emblematic of the issues the COVID-19 pandemic is illuminating: Structural inequity and the growing income and wealth gap. Public employees have been forced to sleep in ice houses and hotel rooms to protect their families from contracting the COVID-19 virus. They go to work every day knowing they are putting themselves and their family at risk while serving the people of Minnesota. In return, all they ask for is dignity and respect, fair wages and decent benefits. They believe in paying taxes for the services Minnesotans need, but they also want to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share to pay for these services. While public employees put Minnesotans first, ‘pandemic millionaires’ have grown their wealth by over $1.1 trillion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. All while many elected officials in Washington D.C. have failed to deliver $2,000 checks to Americans to pay for their prescriptions, heat their homes, pay for their child’s new winter coat, and put food on the table. In our fight for racial, social, end economic justice, Governor Tim Walz’s plan to tax ‘pandemic millionaires’ by creating a fifth-tier income tax is popular and long overdue. It is a critical step forward in building our new future and recovering from this global pandemic.
Julie Bleyhl
Executive Director
AFSCME Council 5
