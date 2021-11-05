All freedom loving Americans, both vaccinated & unvaccinated, must stand up for the freedoms they still have... Thanks for that - Jan. It is important to communicate to our leaders; local-state-federal; regarding our rights.
I’ll go a step further and review some history for those who may forget... 1215; Magna Carta, or ‘The Great Charter of Freedoms’ was one of the first documented, signed charters for basic rights demanded by people (Barons) over a ruler. (King John of England) It became the inspiration for many freedom movements including that of the thirteen American colonies, when in 1776, Independence was declared from the British Crown-ruler. At that time, the freedom-loving American colonists considered the Crown to be a dictatorship that had to be opposed. There were ‘loyalists’ who remained loyal to the British Crown. (loyalists were considered traitors by the colonists) Which side won the moral and physical victory? Those on the side of freedom, as it should have been. In the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence we see a clear ‘mandate’ for freedom. That is: “It is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute a new Government’... and then again... ‘But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their Duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future Security.”
So where will vaccine ‘mandates’ lead us? Eventually they will lead us down a road to greater freedoms and ‘New guards for their future security’... Is any man or woman truly ‘secure in their person’ when told by a government what they must put into their body, apart from their free choice? No. This free man will never succumb to a mere ‘mandate’ that is clearly in opposition to the 4th amendment. This amendment states: ‘The right of the people to be secure in their persons,’... This amendment does not contain exceptions such as; ‘because of a pandemic’, or ‘due to a president’s mandate’, or ‘due to an ‘employer’s rule’. We the people do not have to abide by or follow any such ‘mandate’ from any government or any employer.
Those who will remain free must fight for it from time to time. These times will test us as well as our leaders. Who will fight for our ‘future security’? Good leaders will, that’s who. Those on the wrong side of personal freedoms, our established rights, our constitution, or the will of the people, will not be on the winning side - of this you can be certain.
Our Rights, our Bill of Rights, do not belong to the rulers who wish to trample them. They belong to the People. Though they are trampled upon by traitors from time to time, they are now and always will be; given by God, fought for by Patriots, established by the test of time, exercised by All, taken by no one...
Rick Guertin Jr
American Patriot
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.