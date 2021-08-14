It has been a little over six months since a violent mob of insurrectionists attempted to overthrow our Democracy, inspired by Donald Trump and his Big Lie. We must never forget what happened, and we must never allow it to become “normalized.” Those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and any politician who covered for Trump should be removed from office at the next election. This includes every member of the Minnesota Republican delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, notably “our own” Pete Stauber, who promoted the Big Lie and voted against the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. Why? Is there something he doesn’t want us to know? We should also remember that Stauber had no comment regarding the testimony of four heroic Capitol Police Officers who put their lives on the line and endured physical abuse and racial slurs as they stood strong in defense of our democracy. But Stauber “backs the blue,” right? Maybe not.

We must not forget what happened, and we must hold accountable all who participated actively or by attempting to protect the perpetrators through irresponsible use of their power as elected officials. They took an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump.

Keith Maverick

Bovey

8
14
0
0
0

