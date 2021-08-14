We have been through some interesting times lately with the power outage. What have we learned?
We are very lucky to have been in summer. If this loss of power event had happened when it was 100 degrees colder outside than inside, it would have been a catastrophe for many of us. Texas had a wide area outage last winter caused by a number of coincidences but don’t think we are immune from something similar.
All manmade infrastructure is susceptible to failures. The power grid is no exception and it could be days or weeks before it is restored. Maybe longer.
Natural events that occur as 100-year events don’t only occur every 100 years. They can be hours or days apart. They may average out to be 100-year events over thousands of years but they are not spaced 100 years apart.
Weird and improbable things can and do happen. Being prepared to handle events means preparing in advance because once the event is upon us, we may be dependent on those advance preparations.
Don’t think someone else is going to take care of us. This is northern Minnesota, so our friends, family, neighbors, and everyone else will try to help but if they are in the same situation, they might need our help instead. Do we want to add to the burden or be in a position to assist others?
Yes, the government has agencies set up to help but don’t count on them. They are just people and if a catastrophe is on us, they might be overwhelmed too. They have to secure their own well-being before they can assist others.
Think about these basic issues that will help ensure our well being.
Shelter - How will we keep warm and dry?
Water – Safe water is mandatory from the very beginning. What will we drink?
Food – What will we eat?
Security – How will we secure our area and family?
Medical – How will we provide medications or other medical assistance?
Communication – How will we communicate? Most communication is dependent on electricity.
Waste – How will we get rid of our waste?
Energy – Most other energy is dependent on electricity. Where will we get fuel?
Individuals – Many of us like to think of ourselves as individuals but in reality we are dependent on each other. Your well-being is closely associated to everyone’s well-being.
How long of an event should we prepare for? A few hours or days? Maybe a few weeks? We need to think about what we can do to prepare and each of us must make our decisions based on our own circumstances.
How and when will the next event happen? What won’t be available to us? No one knows but we must do what we can to prepare for the unknown. It really is up to us.
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
