Thursday, April 13, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed the Democracy for the People Act (HF3). This is a major victory for the work being done to protect, strengthen and expand democracy in Minnesota. The bill, which was authored in the House by Representative Emma Greenman was a top-three priority for the House this session and includes a number of non-partisan pro-voter policies, including automatic voter registration, pre-registration of 16 and 17-year-olds, and ballot language access resources. It also puts Minnesota on the path to becoming the first state in the country to prohibit foreign-influenced corporations from spending in our elections.
We Choose Us, coalition partners and member leaders from across the state gathered on the second floor of the Capitol to welcome Representatives as they entered House chambers ahead of the big vote. The group’s chants echoed throughout the chambers and at one point, Representative Greenman led the crowd, chanting “Show me what democracy looks like!” to which the crowd enthusiastically responded “This is what democracy looks like!”
Tonight’s vote in the House sets up the Senate to bring the Democracy for the People Act up for a vote. The companion bill, SF3, has passed all of its committee stops in the Senate and is ready for the floor. If the Senate acts to pass this high-priority bill, Minnesota will continue its role as a leader in democracy.
"
During comments on the floor, Representatives spoke to the power of various components of the bill. Representative Esther Agbaje spoke about the bill’s language access resources, saying:
“Making a decision as important as voting should be in a language you are fully comfortable with. And I’m glad that we’re forward thinking about this to ensure that the top three spoken languages after English in Minnesota will be printed for voting instructions and sample ballots.”
Representative Cedrick Frazier on how this bill came from the people of Minnesota:
“This bill is here because we’ve listened to thousands of Minnesotans. Told us that they want to have easy access to our democracy, Told us that they want to have that access protected, that they want to have a democracy to protect. They want to have a voice to protect.”
Bill author Representative Emma Greenman spoke about how Minnesota has an opportunity to be a North Star to people across the country:
“This vote, this bill, really matters. Not just in Minnesota, but across the country. People across the country are looking at what states are doing right now. They’re looking to see the choices we in state legislatures make. What do they see? They’re seeing gerrymandering. They’re seeing voting restrictions. In Tennessee, they’re seeing their elected representatives expelled from the body for talking. But not here in Minnesota.”
At a House press conference earlier in the day, local leaders spoke about the importance of key issues in the bill and how important they are for different communities across Minnesota.
SEIU Local 26 Secretary Treasurer Brahim Kone said:
“Our members at Local 26 are majority people of color and immigrants, and we are proud of our diversity. We are excited this bill includes provisions to ensure people could have support in the language they are most comfortable.”
Kailez Campbell of Minnesota Teen Activists remarked:
“Imagine a Minnesota where 16 and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote, where their fire for democracy is ignited before they reach adulthood. This early exposure to civic responsibility plants the seeds for a lifelong commitment to active participation in our democratic process.”
We Choose Us is a statewide coalition of grassroots organizations, unions and advocacy groups committed to building multiracial democracy in Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.