Thursday, April 13, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed the Democracy for the People Act (HF3). This is a major victory for the work being done to protect, strengthen and expand democracy in Minnesota. The bill, which was authored in the House by Representative Emma Greenman was a top-three priority for the House this session and includes a number of non-partisan pro-voter policies, including automatic voter registration, pre-registration of 16 and 17-year-olds, and ballot language access resources. It also puts Minnesota on the path to becoming the first state in the country to prohibit foreign-influenced corporations from spending in our elections.

We Choose Us, coalition partners and member leaders from across the state gathered on the second floor of the Capitol to welcome Representatives as they entered House chambers ahead of the big vote. The group’s chants echoed throughout the chambers and at one point, Representative Greenman led the crowd, chanting “Show me what democracy looks like!” to which the crowd enthusiastically responded “This is what democracy looks like!”

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments