It’s now been a year since I lost my mother to Covid19. Her story illustrates many truths about this illness and how it affects families and community. No person wants to lose family members or neighbors or loved ones to this virus. It is also certain that no one wants to be the cause of another’s suffering or death. These are truths that we have all come to share in the past 21 months as Americans. It’s important to remember what we share.
In a sense, I’ve been luckier than most family members of Covid victims as I got to hold my mother’s hand as she took her last breath. I was dressed as I had been every day at work since the start of the pandemic in full PPE wearing a N95 mask with face shield, plastic gown and blue nitrile gloves. However, I wasn’t at work; I was just a family member sharing a story that 800,000 American families now share.
My mother’s illness started at the end of October last year with fever and some stomach upset. However, she continued to weaken and was no longer getting out of bed. Her memory care unit in Minneapolis was on lock down as elsewhere in the country to try and limit Covid transmission. My father and sister were only able to visit virtually. Facility wide weekly testing had determined only one staff member and one resident with Covid19. My mother’s most recent test was negative. Still, we were suspicious. Memory care residents forget to wear masks and keep their distance. By then we already knew how the virus spread and the various symptoms it can cause.
When she became sick, I was in the middle of a dozen consecutive Emergency Department shifts and could only worry from afar. Lumping so many shifts in a row, followed by a two-week quarantine, was a strategy my wife and I had employed since the start of the pandemic. You see, my wife is steroid dependent with a higher risk of complications and death from an illness like Covid19. While I have felt called to care for patients these past 30 years in healthcare, I did not want my work exposures to be the cause of serious illness in my wife. This routine to keep her safe would allow me to be home with her for a week or two before the whole schedule would repeat. It’s important for all of us to know that during this pandemic it is mainly our behaviors and choices that keep us, our families, and our communities either healthy or ill.
Truth be told, there are many safer work options than providing direct patient care during a pandemic. Our First Responders, Nurses, Providers, Technicians, Therapists, Laboratory Staff, Environmental Services, and Administrators in our hospitals all do their jobs every day despite the risk of catching Covid19 or bringing it home to their loved ones because they truly want to help their community members be healthy and safe. Our recommendations for how to best care for each other are born of practical knowledge about the spread of infectious diseases as well as deep concern and devotion to our patients and community.
In the final days of October 2020 my mother’s illness progressed; she wasn’t talking or eating and in phone calls to care staff it appeared inevitable that she would continue to deteriorate. According to her known and documented wishes to avoid any hospitalizations and allow a natural dying process hospice was started. This was a mixed blessing and while end of life care is ominous, during pre-vaccination Covid lockdown it also meant two essential caregivers could now visit her in person in full PPE. My 83-year-old father and my sister gowned up to see her and I got Facetime calls with her in the middle of busy shifts.
Sometimes when it rains it pours. Within a few days of starting hospice my father fell and broke his hip. Covid safety protocols at the time mandated no visitors and he entered the University of MN hospital alone for surgery followed by a lengthy recovery. He was no longer able to visit his wife of 61 years as she continued to decline. My sister continued to sit with our mother in hospice.
On Nov. 6 I finished my last shift, had a negative Covid test and drove to Minneapolis to be present with my mother. Her second Covid test had also returned negative, but in retrospect she wasn’t really able to cooperate with testing. Covid tests are nearly 100% correct if they come back positive, but it’s difficult to obtain a good sample from patients who are confused or uncooperative (like elderly memory care patients or screaming toddlers) which means that there will be some false negative tests. More frequent testing can help.
When I was finally able to sit with my mother in person, she was breathing fast with low oxygen levels. Despite being left-handed she was not using her left arm and it was now obvious she had recently suffered a stroke. Aside from causing severe lung infection, a hallmark of Covid is an increased propensity for clots to cause strokes, heart attacks, and blockages in lungs and limbs. This tendency of the virus to injure organs beyond the lungs can be long lasting and can affect any age person who catches the virus from someone else.
Six days later my mother took her last breath. She had been diagnosed with dementia in 2010 and enrolled herself in a dementia study at the Mayo Clinic which included her consent for autopsy after her death. The morning of Nov. 12 her body travelled to Rochester, MN one last time to complete her participation in the study. Her post-mortem Covid19 test was positive, confirming previous suspicions.
I’m thankful my mother received excellent and compassionate end of life care from her memory care staff, but I’m sad she had to suffer with Covid just two months before the availability of the vaccine. I’m thankful that my sister and I got to spend so much time with her in hospice, something families with loved ones struggling in ICUs are hard pressed to do. But my father spent my mother’s last days alone in a hospital bed talking with us on the phone and Facetime to get updates which was devastating for him. My brother, several states away was also unable to travel during the pandemic when so many people were sick and spreading the virus. It was a disjointed end that so many families have experienced because of the pandemic. And now we are surging beyond those rates of infection last year.
When I meet people outside of the hospital who learn what I do for a living there are often health related questions, but in the past two years the questions have become a little different: “…so what do you think about Covid?” or “masks/hydroxychloroquine/ivermectin/vaccines?” or even “science?” I confess that I do think about these topics a lot. Not just as a doctor treating the illness in the Emergency Department or as a son who lost his mother to Covid19. I think about the millions of American families who continue to struggle with the virus and some confusing messages from people who don’t directly care for them or their communities. Especially now, as we confront another surge in cases that is stressing our healthcare system to its limits, I think about these questions from the point of view of how to effectively communicate what I know in a way that will help people and families be as safe as possible.
We know a great deal about how this virus goes about its business. It is spread through the moisture in our breath and on our hands. We also know a great deal about how to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe by masking our breathing, washing our hands, and using vaccines to prepare our immune system so it can recognize and fight the virus early and keep us from getting sick enough to spread the virus or take a hospital bed away from someone suffering a heart attack, or needing a surgery. Our choice to wear a mask, wash our hands, keep a safe distance and get vaccinated is the biggest determinate of whether we can keep our families, our loved ones, and our neighbors safe and healthy.
The alpha variant of COVID19 we first encountered in March of 2020 would typically spread from an infected person to 3 more people, and kill one in every 200 people who got sick. The Delta variant that is racing through our community right now spreads from an infected person to eight other people, and it starts spreading before people know they are infected.
One way to think of Delta virus transmission is that the viral grandchildren of one infected person have infected 64 people, and the viral great grandchildren of that infected person will have infected 512 people, hospitalized up to 50 and killed 2-4 people.
It is true that no one wants to lose family members, neighbors, or loved ones; and no one wants to be the cause of illness in others, but the terrible reality is that we are losing dozens of Minnesotans and 1100 Americans every day because of our behaviors. People who have caught their infections from other people close to them, too often from the people they love.
We can certainly change this. The people who care for you and your community every day want you to do right by your friends and family and get vaccinated, wash your hands, wear masks indoors in public, get tested if exposed or ill, and keep this illness from continuing to spread and kill. Please be well and take care of each other.
Dr. Randy Olson, of Elk River, Minn., has worked in the Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital emergency room for eight years.
