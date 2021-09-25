We live in an ever evolving and changing world, where climate change is becoming more real, where the delta variant of Covid – 19 is posing a healthcare crisis, and our democratic way of life is under assault. Along with the issues of peace and justice, we are challenged to keep our focus and values, and to expand our perspectives so that we can find solutions and care for each other.
We’ve had quite the summer. The world seems to be either on fire or drowning in floods or ravaged by storms and hurricanes. We have witnessed forests burning in southern Turkey, villages swept away by floods in Germany and a community in China covered with floodwaters after torrential rainfall. In our own country the global climate crisis has manifested itself with heat domes in the Northwest, raging fires in California, and the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In our own backyard of Minnesota, we have lived through a summer of smoke warnings and extreme drought, and a storm that swept through Grand Rapids. It is evident that climate change is here!
At the beginning of the summer, we were hopeful that the Covid – 19 pandemic was coming to an end with the wide distribution of vaccines. Off came our masks! But then the delta variant, a highly transmittable and virulent mutation of the virus surged through states and communities. We began to witness a pandemic of the unvaccinated and breakthrough cases of the variant. Hospitals and healthcare systems have felt the never - ending exhaustion of the pandemic.
In the meantime, politicians played into people’s fears and stirred the pots of conspiracy, cultural differences and misinformation. Donald Trump continued to sulk after losing a secure and fair election, and the Republican Party went along with it. Afraid of losing other elections, steps were taken to suppress the vote and also find partisan ways of counting the vote.
When confronted with overwhelming events and crisis, one after another, it is natural to become depressed. For many, there is a tendency to shut down, stay in denial, and also become reactionary in their mindset. We are faced with a primary question: What is required of us, when facing such issues that are complex, ever changing and impact our lives with such great magnitude?
First of all, we need to acknowledge that we are interconnected and interdependent on each other. What I do impacts a whole community and eventually a nation and global community. The unvaccinated who fight for their freedom of choice, ironically put at risk the well being of the most vulnerable among us – children, the immunocompromised, the elderly and eventually themselves.
In addition, facts and science matter. To listen and learn, to remain flexible, kind, imaginative and pro – active always outweighs cynicism, rigid and negative thinking. More than anything we need to learn to care for each other and stand together during times of peril. None of this is easy, but we are in this together!
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
