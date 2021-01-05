Exhausting. Lost. Chaotic. Relentless. Surreal. Groundhog Day. Limbo. Heartbreaking. Nightmare. Broken Dreams. Dumpster Fire. Stifling. “I can’t breath.”
The Washington Post asked readers how they would describe 2020 in one word or phrase. These were some of the top answers. They were also asked “What are you hopeful for in 2021?” All of us would answer both questions in different ways, depending on our circumstances in the craziest and most catastrophic, historical year of 2020.
If I were to describe 2020, I would say it was “transformative.” Knowing that 340,000 souls have lost their lives to the Coronavirus and that we almost lost our democracy in 2020, it has compelled many of us to look at our humanity and relationship to others, accepting the responsibility to behave as moral, ethical and spiritual persons caring for one another. “Essential” became a word for those who were on the front lines fighting the virus and people serving us and risking their health and lives for us, when it should have also been the definition of every American. We are all “essential” to the welfare of others.
2020 was a year of unimaginable chaos and pain, as well as a year of resolve and resilience. To live through the beginning of the initial lock down of the pandemic meant that our lives were upended like we never imagined. No social gatherings meant that schools, meetings, church and even some graduations were virtual. Many sacrificed and isolated to lower the curve. Neighbors helped neighbors. As the weather warmed, people got creative and were able to engage with each other by socially distancing.
Under the failed leadership of Donald Trump, valuable time was squandered as he focused on his re-election. The virus became politicized. Public health experts and scientists were silenced. Our economy tanked as people lost jobs and small businesses struggled. In the end, the administration engaged in deception, illusion and confusion that left many Americans fatigued and divided. We saw the social fabric of our country torn apart, with a major political party and many giving up their morals, values and principles of democracy. Even our Congressional Representative forgot about his Oath of Office to stand behind an amicus brief to overturn free and fair elections in swing states.
As 2021 begins, I am hopeful for more competent and compassionate leadership. Yet we hold our breath until January 20. I am hoping that our nation will once again join the world in dealing with national security and the crises of our times: a global pandemic and climate change. May we also become a place where we welcome and celebrate diversity, care for our environment, value civil rights and human rights and treat all people from all walks of life with dignity, respect and grace. May we get to a place where we can exhale, mourn and process our grief and loss, fix the broken, reclaim our democracy and find our common humanity with each other and all people!
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
