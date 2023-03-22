Last week, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced 10 additional indictments against individuals engaged in fraud in the massive Feeding our Future scheme. Luger did not provide an additional dollar amount on the new indictments but indicated it was now more than $250 million from 60 individuals. He also indicated there could be more indictments in the future

This fraud was allowed to spread so widely because of weak oversight by the Walz Administration and officials. In fact, the Walz Administration didn’t report this fraud as required by law. It appears as though they handed out money without worrying about whether or not that money was even going to the right people. We must investigate the indicted individuals’ connections to other government programs for potential fraud schemes and require every agency to report their fraud prevention efforts to the legislature.

