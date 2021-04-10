Spring has sprung in the Northland! While it can be such a beautiful season, it’s also so, so messy.
My husband and I were married on the first day of spring more than 20 years ago. My bridesmaids wore baby-blue and the grass was light-green. I remember the sun was shining that day and we enjoyed ice cream bars with our cake. Yet, we did go back to winter the following week for our honeymoon with a ski trip to Colorado.
Fast forward many years to two kids and dog, a mortgage on a home under construction, a yard that needs attention and evenings spent playing cribbage or watching the Wheel of Fortune. As I look out the window this morning, rain falls lightly over the clutter that was once covered with snow. The rake is leaning up against the shed next to our son’s sled. Buckets for collecting maple syrup are scattered about waiting to be rinsed and our sidewalk is covered in mud. Without leaves covering it, the fort back in the woods looks like a hobo’s house.
I’m always excited about the Easter season - of renewal and rejoicing - with the pretty dresses and lilies at church, the brightly-colored eggs and neatly-set dinner tables. But, it’s such a juxtaposition for what’s happening outside.
A bit of an overactive clean freak, I have to bite my tongue during these spring months so as not to go crazy on my family. Oh, how I wish we could magically go from white-covered rooftops and roads to fields of fresh flowers and manicured lawns in an instant! Alas, I know there’s work involved with this transition.
I love my dog but those pawprints all over the kitchen floor, not so much. It’s fun to see my husband delight in boiling down sap with his buddies but those buckets are seriously everywhere. My son has started to hit the baseball over the hill however we know he hasn’t picked up all of the dogging droppings and I don’t want to look at what’s stuck to the bottom of his boots.
I suppose the reason so many people go on vacation this time of year is to flee the ugliness, enjoy some sunshine somewhere else and pray that they will return to lilacs and lawnchairs. If I had the money, I would hire a spring-cleaning specialist if there is such a thing. I envision this person could also be dubbed a spring-cleaning social worker. They would come to your home and quickly convince you to dump a bunch of old clothes and clutter, then quietly take them somewhere far, far away. While you are at work, they would rake and shovel the mud out of the way to be replaced with the most beautiful flowers and bushes. The kitchen floor would always be free of dried-up dirt when you returned home. The wreaths, snowman figurines, valentine cards, would all be put away in their labeled bins. Basically, they would pack up winter for you. It sounds delightful! That is, until the next day when we inevitably get that April blizzard and we have to scramble to dig out hats and mittens and snow pants all over again. In that case, I suppose those specialists would only work under a “no-guarantee” for a silly Northlander like me.
