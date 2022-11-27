With so many experts out there on the Internet pontificating about the ins and outs of last week’s election results, it’s hard to keep up.
Especially up north.
Who knew we had such a deep talent pool of pundits with such vast knowledge of Iron Range politics in such close proximity?
Thank goodness for their hard hitting analysis.
If you want to know why you voted for the candidate you did, all you need to do is search up one of these—mostly—bloggers, and they’ll let you know.
Me?
I prefer to just look at the voting numbers and study the trends from there.
And keep it to myself.
I’m not going to pretend like I have a handle on why voters vote the way they do. I’m going to guess that if most folks are like me, they change their political leanings all the time, and twice on election day.
On Nov. 8 this year I voted right on some lines. On other lines I voted left. On a couple—governor for example—I didn’t even fill in a circle. I couldn’t stomach the idea of either candidate in office. I know that might come as a shock to those who bleed their party colors but it’s okay to be an independent thinker.
Note to haters: I know I wrote about the importance of one vote in a column the week before the election, but, as Val Kilmer chirped as Doc Holiday in one of my favorite all-time films, Tombstone: “My hypocrisy only goes so far.”
I’m not sure that fits the situation but I like how it sounds and since I get second to final say on what makes it into print here, I’m keeping it.
Now back to unsolicited political analysis from the peanut gallery.
While the creation of the Internet has brought us some good and some bad, it has mostly brought us to a time and a place where anyone with a computer and an opinion can write up a 1,000 word column on the why, where, how and what of just about anything and call it legit.
Too many people, because they see the words on their screens, take it all in as gospel.
The pen, they say, is mightier than the sword, and that is true in the sense that as humans we tend to believe a lot of what we read—especially if we don’t know much about the subject and the author of the piece at least sounds like he or she knows what they are talking about.
There’s a lot of power in that.
And while it is true I could very well lump myself into the mix of opinion columnists pushing their narratives on readers far and wide, I really feel like I do my best to let the reader know this is just my opinion and you can take it or leave it.
It’s up to you.
That’s one reason why I’m not going to tell you why you voted for who you did and what it might mean to you and your family and the bigger picture.
Your votes, your choice. You have your reasons and I respect them no matter which way you went.
I will offer this observation, however: Just because Candidate A was elected over Candidate B doesn’t mean there has been some huge ideological shift across the Iron Range and that we have all been swept up in some unseen yet mystically powerful movement.
Things change.
Votes go this way and that way and life goes on.
I’ve been on this Earth long enough to understand that people tend to favor individuals or situations or ideas that feel familiar to them. We like the safety that familiarity provides.
That really is the easiest and most logical way to explain why the residents of northern Minnesota voted for the candidates for office that they did, particularly when it comes to the state Senate and House races.
The differences between all the candidates were slight but obvious. Some leaned right and some left, but they all claimed to be mining and union friendly—two important traits necessary for anyone running for office on the Iron Range to possess. So it basically came down to which you trusted most with your future.
Yes, it was historical that so many Republicans took home victories in northern Minnesota, a traditionally blue blooded area of the state. But it’s not a surprise. We’ve been trending this way for a while now.
If you’re just catching up to that phenomenon now, you haven’t been paying attention—or you don’t really understand the area as much as you’d like everyone to believe you do.
At least that’s how I see it.
I could be wrong but I base that opinion on the words and actions of my friends and neighbors and the random strangers who let me know how they feel when we meet in public or at the counter of a local business.
Still I get why some folks love to offer their takes on why elections go one way or another: Elections are fascinating looks into the inner workings of the minds of those who cast their votes.
Even I like to delve deep into the numbers and study the trends. I’m just not smart enough to pretend like I’m the Iron Range version of Walter Cronkite and I’m certainly not going to try to fool the readers into thinking I am.
I’ll leave that to the Internet intellectuals who are much smarter than me and the readers can choose whether to take what they write with a grain of salt or buy it, hook, line and sinker—which is what they are hoping for.
As John Popper once sang:
“It doesn’t matter what I say.
So long as I sing with inflection.
That makes you feel I’ll convey.
Some inner truth or vast reflection.
But I’ve said nothing so far.
And I can keep it up for as long as it takes.
And it don’t matter who you are.
If I’m doing my job then it’s your resolve that breaks.”
Jesse White is a columnist for the Mesabi Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.