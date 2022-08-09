Recently, national media carried the story of a ten-year old Ohio girl who had been raped. She had become pregnant due to the assault. But Roe v. Wade, which had been in place for nearly fifty years, had just been repealed, and abortion was no longer legal in Ohio. This young victim, this little girl, this fourth grader – had to be taken to neighboring Indiana where abortion was still legal. Her own state government would have forced this child to bear her rapist’s offspring.
Needless to say, pregnancy in such a young girl is incredibly dangerous. There is a good chance she would not have survived giving birth, and if she had, she would certainly have been emotionally scarred.
In Minnesota, abortion is still legal. But whether it stays that way depends on who we elect to the legislature and as governor. Thus, it is vitally important that we know the positions of various candidates for office on this issue. However, some do not want to tell us what they believe.
Pastor Ben Davis is the GOP endorsed candidate for the new MN House 6A district. Based on what he says in his sermons, which can be viewed on YouTube, Davis is on the far right. He engages in conspiracy mongering, claims the January 6 insurrection was “calm” and “peaceful,” and thinks that most Christian denominations, including the Catholic Church, the ELCA Lutheran Church, and even the Southern Baptists, have been infiltrated by communists.
What are his thoughts on abortion? It is probably needless to say that he opposes a woman’s right to make her own decision. But would he allow any exceptions? It doesn’t sound like it. In one of his sermons, he asserts that if an exception is made in instances of rape, then there will be another exception, and another, and so on. This is a classic example of the slippery slope fallacy.
But what about extreme cases, such as the little Ohio girl? Well, I asked him on his campaign Facebook page. He ignored me. I asked him again. And again. He blocked me.
He claimed that he blocked certain people for making “derogatory comments.” But I had said nothing derogatory. I had simply asked him a question that he did not want to answer.
Why would he not answer my question? I can only think of one conclusion. If it were up to him, the Ohio child would have been forced to give birth – to her rapist’s child. This is unconscionable. But apparently, Davis doesn’t think so.
This is an issue that goes beyond Ben Davis and House 6A. There are extremist Republican candidates across the state who are taking extreme positions on the abortion issue. And based on the recent plebiscite in Kansas, it is safe to say that these positions would also be unpopular with Minnesotans. Yet the mainstream press is not bringing attention to this issue, that could dramatically impact the lives of so many Minnesotans, including our daughters and granddaughters.
The people of Minnesota have a right to know where candidates stand on issues, and they need to know what to expect if right wing extremists take power.
