Recently, national media carried the story of a ten-year old Ohio girl who had been raped. She had become pregnant due to the assault. But Roe v. Wade, which had been in place for nearly fifty years, had just been repealed, and abortion was no longer legal in Ohio. This young victim, this little girl, this fourth grader – had to be taken to neighboring Indiana where abortion was still legal. Her own state government would have forced this child to bear her rapist’s offspring.

Needless to say, pregnancy in such a young girl is incredibly dangerous. There is a good chance she would not have survived giving birth, and if she had, she would certainly have been emotionally scarred.

