With the new lines that were drawn this spring, Itasca County is now divided into four new districts. So there will be four new teams of Senate/House members at the State Capitol with responsibility to represent our interests.
Itasca County Republicans have been working hard all summer to introduce the many new faces and names for each of the four new districts within Itasca County.
Senator Eichorn and Ben Davis for House seek to represent Grand Rapids, Cohasset and southward. Representative Spencer Igo and Rob Farnsworth for Senate would be responsible for Deer River, north of Grand Rapids and east communities of Coleraine, Bovey to Keewatin and beyond. Roger Skraba, mayor of Ely, and Andrea Zupancich, Mayor of Babbitt, seek to represent the whole north and northeast including Marcell, Bigfork and Effie. West and northwest of Deer River, Representatives Matt Bliss and Steve Green for Senate make up the Republican team.
All of these Republican candidates are honest, hardworking, common sense, outdoor-loving northern Minnesotans. They know that our communities depend on mining, logging and the quality of our forests, lakes and trails.
Vote Republican this year from top to bottom on your ballot no matter where you live in Itasca County!
