I write this in support of Joe Dasovich for Sheriff. In my 20 plus years of law enforcement I have had interactions with Joe and I like what I see. Joe believes like I do that every citizen regardless of social or economic status is entitled to the same access to Law enforcement as all others. This means that one day you may be the victim and the next you are the accused. Law enforcement must look at both sides and gather the facts and evidence to pass on to the Prosecutors for review. This information may convict or exonerate the party but this is what Law Enforcement does. Protects the citizens rights and is non biased free from special interests. He believes this as much as I do and he takes this seriously. Furthermore Joe is approachable and everybody can speak with him and he does listen. This is a great quality of a Leader. I am the Mayor of Bovey and I believe Joe will assist all the local Police Departs to help streamline costs by cooperating and collaborating with the cities to help offset costs that are potentially being paid by both to achieve the same goal and he will advocate against unfounded mandates from the state that continually raises taxes on an already over taxed county. I could go on for some time on how I know Dasovich is the only choice this election but I will finish with this.
A leader is considerate, confidential, candid, constructive, consistent, and committed—all that I know Joe to be.
This is a decision you will be thankful you made as a person can be taught how to be a good law enforcement officer but you can’t make them be a good person like we have in Joe Dasovich.
