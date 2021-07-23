Recently, legislators seem to have forgotten what bipartisanship is. For those who need reminding, bipartisanship occurs when legislators of both parties work together and both sides vote for legislation that benefits their constituents. What bipartisanship is not is legislation passed by only one party but members of both parties take credit for the good that legislation does. This concept seems to have escaped many Republican legislators on the national and state levels. Isn’t that right, Rep. Stauber and Rep. Igo? It’s time you vote for legislation that benefits your constituents and so you deserve to take the credit.

 

Anita Eiden

Grand Rapids

