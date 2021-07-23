Recently, legislators seem to have forgotten what bipartisanship is. For those who need reminding, bipartisanship occurs when legislators of both parties work together and both sides vote for legislation that benefits their constituents. What bipartisanship is not is legislation passed by only one party but members of both parties take credit for the good that legislation does. This concept seems to have escaped many Republican legislators on the national and state levels. Isn’t that right, Rep. Stauber and Rep. Igo? It’s time you vote for legislation that benefits your constituents and so you deserve to take the credit.
Anita Eiden
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.