I am happy to support Rick Blake for 6A state representative. I have known Rick for over 40 years. He has the type of experience and skills to be an asset to the Minnesota Legislature. Blake is willing to work with others to get the job done with integrity, something that often appears lacking in St. Paul.
I have watched videos of Ben Davis, a preacher from the Remnant Ministry Center in Brainerd. I believe there is much to be concerned about and feel that he has a skewed perception of our state, and us, his constituents. For example, according to Davis, “churches in America have been invaded by communists; the pope is a communist, and those who disagree with his version of Christianity are possessed by demons.”
I am deeply bothered by the beliefs of Ben Davis regarding the January 6th insurrection at our nations’ capital. According to him, “Right now we have men and women who went to peacefully protest on Jan. 6, 2021, who are still sitting in prison and their only crime was entering… the United States Capitol, being welcomed in by security police. Yeah, I have seen the video and all they did was calmly walk in.” The video I viewed showed an angry mob attacking police officers, killing one and injuring 138 others, $30 million worth of damage was done to the ‘people’s Capitol.’ There were shouts of “hang Mike Pence.” If this was peaceful protest, I’d like to know what Davis considers a riot.
The choice is clear. Rick Blake will represent our interests and work to pass legislation that benefits all the citizens of our district. Davis will hold his own distorted view of our community.
Vote for Rick Blake, who sees the insurrection for what it was. I want someone honest at our legislature representing us. Rick Blake is that man.
