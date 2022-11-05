I am happy to support Rick Blake for 6A state representative. I have known Rick for over 40 years. He has the type of experience and skills to be an asset to the Minnesota Legislature. Blake is willing to work with others to get the job done with integrity, something that often appears lacking in St. Paul.

I have watched videos of Ben Davis, a preacher from the Remnant Ministry Center in Brainerd. I believe there is much to be concerned about and feel that he has a skewed perception of our state, and us, his constituents. For example, according to Davis, “churches in America have been invaded by communists; the pope is a communist, and those who disagree with his version of Christianity are possessed by demons.”

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments