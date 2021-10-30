Students must come first! Mark Schroeder cares about kids. He is a parent, former teacher and former principal. Former students remember him as an excellent teacher, parents remember his concern for the well-being of their children. Not only does Mark care about our kids, he has the experience and expertise necessary to make the difficult decisions the School Board is called upon to make.
As principal, Mark maintained a balanced budget, managed the complex staffing needs within his buildings, knows and understands the many support systems needed to ensure that all students’ needs are met, and has worked with community support systems to ensure a broader network of support for students and families.
This is a non-partisan position and must remain non-partisan for the sake of our children, despite the efforts of the other candidate. My children and grandchildren benefitted from the excellent education they received in ISD 318. I want to ensure that all children receive the same great education so they, too, can thrive in their adult lives.
Vote for our children, vote for their future, vote for Mark Schroeder.
Kathleen Blake
Grand Rapids
