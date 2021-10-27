My name is Ashley Goodman. I was running for the seat that is open on the ISD 318 school board. What qualified me to do that? What are any qualifiers for any person? Well, for me it is a short list that is progressively becoming longer. Why? Because I continue to seek out what this district needs by connecting with staff, parents and guardians of our kids and approach the board with these ideas. Over the past four years I have actively educated myself on budgeting issues, curriculum issues, mental health, special needs and much more. When I figured out who my opponents were I immediately asked them both the same questions and educated myself and what their qualifications were.
I found that Mark is a former educator and is well versed in budgeting, social issues that our children face, special needs/education and many more. He was able to answer all my questions, and if ever there was one he couldn’t, he found the answers and got back to me. Everything that he was doing and all the people he was reaching out to, I had wanted to do the same. He was five steps ahead of me at all times. His many years of qualifications are the reason I had found myself at a point that I was going to drop out of the race.
Mark’s opponent Scotty has a platform that says she will be a voice for the parents. Well, Mark is, has and always will be. And for this and many other reasons I have and will put my full support in someone like him. Someone I know who will continue to hear my thoughts, ideas and opinions and will actively work with me to make this school district a better place for all of our children. On Nov. 2, please vote for Mark Schroeder.
Ashley Goodman
Grand Rapids
