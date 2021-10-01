Mark Schroeder has devoted his life to public service. He is a U.S. Army veteran, and has worked as a teacher and a principal. He knows the community well, understands the needs of our children, and has a deep concern for their well-being. His years of experience in education have given him a broad-based understanding of the variety of issues faced by local schools. Mark is by far the most qualified candidate for ISD 318 School Board.

Please vote for Mark Schroeder on Nov. 2!

Brian Vroman

Grand Rapids

