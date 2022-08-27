The Itasca County primary election for sheriff is behind us and now it’s time to think about which of the two candidates will best serve our citizens after the general election in November.
I want you to join me, and many others, in supporting Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff.
Jeff was born, raised and has lived in the Grand Rapids/ Itasca County area almost his entire life. Jeff has worked for three Minnesota police departments for a total of 21 years, including 15 years in supervisory positions. He is currently a Sergeant for the Grand Rapids Police Department. Jeff is an honest, hardworking, ethical law enforcement officer, who sets an example that fellow officers look up to. Jeff’s supervisory experience has gained him knowledge in the areas of management and budgeting. This will be critical when he is elected sheriff and will help him “hit the ground running.” He has the experience and is qualified to review many areas of the sheriff’s budget, review personnel responsibilities and ensure the resources given to him are properly utilized. He will ensure that equipment purchases have an added value to the department.
Jeff is aware that all crimes need to be investigated as completely as possible, in order for us to have safe Itasca County communities. He is familiar with required and/ or optional training that is necessary to keep the sheriff department employees up to date.
Jeff has built great collaborative relationships with numerous agencies who help local law enforcement officers serve our citizens. He believes in transparency with citizens and will always have an open door to listen and discuss.
These are examples of what all taxpayers should expect from our Itasca County Sheriff. Once again, please join me, and many others, in supporting Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff in the general election on Nov. 8.
