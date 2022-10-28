If you want the voices of District 6A citizens to be heard, you have a clear choice. Elect Rick Blake as our representative. He’ll advocate for us and he’ll get things done, so that rural Minnesota doesn’t just survive, but thrives.

Blake’s reputation and experience ensure that he’ll be listened to. He was recognized for his leadership, knowledge, and active participation by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, as the recipient of the coalition’s 2022 Distinguished Rural Leadership award. That’s the kind of representation the voters of District 6A need.

