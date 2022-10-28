If you want the voices of District 6A citizens to be heard, you have a clear choice. Elect Rick Blake as our representative. He’ll advocate for us and he’ll get things done, so that rural Minnesota doesn’t just survive, but thrives.
Blake’s reputation and experience ensure that he’ll be listened to. He was recognized for his leadership, knowledge, and active participation by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, as the recipient of the coalition’s 2022 Distinguished Rural Leadership award. That’s the kind of representation the voters of District 6A need.
Blake’s experience includes employment in the paper, mining, and construction industries. And he’s devoted years to public service––on the city council and city commissions, as an election judge, as a Senior LinkAge volunteer, to name just a few.
In a recent debate on Lakeland TV, participants were asked who they admire in the Minnesota Legislature. Blake named legislators on both sides of the aisle. That’s because his goal is to find common ground for the betterment of our state. His opponent, on the other hand, only named fellow Republicans with views similar to his own––views that are outside of the mainstream.
The expression “for goodness sake” originally meant “for the sake of everything good.” So for the sake of the common good, let’s elect Blake, for goodness sake!
