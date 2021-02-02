Sitting back, watching and waiting for someone to speak up on moderates’ behalf hasn’t worked out.
The voices of moderates in our area need to be heard. Not just in our area, statewide and nationwide too.
We, by our collective reserved quietness, are overcome by the din created by politicians and their supporters and sit silently which makes it appear we, “The People”, support them. Do we? Let’s pay attention to what the politicians actually do instead of just listening to their nonstop promises and talking.
Do we support the ideas that are presented as for everyone’s good?
Shouting down or demeaning others with opposing ideas has become the norm. Civility is at a long time low in this country.
We should be openly debating the issues but not by calling others names or repeating false claims. False claims do not become facts because they are repeated over and over. Facts are not changed by majority vote.
Americans have always held that free speech is one of the strengths of our great country and is among other strengths that are being tossed aside lately.
We, being a rural kind of people, who mostly judge people by their character, are at the mercy of our urban friends. Because we are fewer in number than urbanites, should we be at their collective mercy? Should that translate into laws that really don’t apply very well here? We are not uneducated country bumpkins using outhouses with the Sears catalog before we tear out the page for final use.
We do not need to go to the myriad of businesses or other places they hold dear to urban living. Most of those places don’t hold much attraction for us but we do have access to television and the internet so we can be informed (or maybe misinformed). Some of the stuff in the news is really news to me. Being unaware of even a single white supremacist here makes the claim that we are over run by them and endangered by them not ring true for me. Having a racially mixed family but not having witnessed racism here makes all the racism sound a little over the top too.
A challenge for us all: Listen to all sources of information and consider the motivation of the source. Think about what actually happened or happens as compared to what is/was promised. Research the issues. Don’t trust sources you know to be unreliable or are making exaggerated claims but read them anyway. Name callers and rumor mongers are sources that purposely divert your attention away from the issue and are especially suspect. Watch out for and be aware of inflammatory words used to sway your opinion because they are chosen to do so. Dig into the issue! We shouldn’t be tricked by propaganda like claims that so and so lied XXXXX times or that so and so wears adult diapers.
We need to support free speech.
The truth is there in bits and pieces. Find it.
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
