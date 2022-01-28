At a time when Minnesota hospitals are struggling to provide quality care and prevent employee burnout, some nonprofit hospitals are providing less charity care while top executives are generously compensated.
One indicator of this financial performance is from section 340B of the Veterans Health Care Act of 1992. It was created to help certain hospitals serve uninsured and underinsured patients by providing the hospitals significant savings through the reduction of outpatient drug costs by up to 50 percent. Most 340B hospitals are non-profits and required to provide charity care.
A study by the Pacific Research Institute (PRI) Center for Economics and Innovation found that the profitability for 340B hospitals was 37 percent greater than in comparison to the average of all hospitals. Minnesota’s 340B hospitals in the PRI study were St. Cloud Hospital which is part of CentraCare Health; Regions Hospital in St. Paul which is part of HealthPartners; and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth which is part of Essentia Health.
The 340B program is not serving its intended purpose of healing vulnerable populations and has acted as a subsidy for large, non-profit hospitals. These funds should not be used to enrich executives, it is there to care for people in our community.
