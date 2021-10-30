Unvaccinated people who have contracted COVID are 11 times more likely to die than vaccinated people who contract the virus. Unvaccinated people are 2 times more likely to be reinfected. ICU beds are at 96% capacity—most of them filled with unvaccinated COVID patients. Vaccinated patients who contract the virus are rarely hospitalized. Patients needing emergency surgery have died waiting for an open bed. As many as 30% of people who have gotten COVID are ‘long-haulers’ with serious side effects persisting many months after infection. Businesses are suffering because people naturally do not want to risk being in close proximity to unvaccinated people.
In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 majority that the government can fine citizens for failing to get the smallpox vaccine. Government CAN mandate life-saving measures to protect the health of the population.
The safety and efficacy of the vaccine is backed by overwhelming evidence. The process to produce the COVID vaccine is 70 years old and was used to develop the Polio vaccine. Ever since, that process of using INACTIVE virus has been the standard for many vaccines.
Furthermore, no religion, Christian or otherwise, would say that protecting the lives of others may be sacrificed for an individual’s personal choice or “freedom.”
Virtually all excuses, other than allergy or some preexisting life-threatening condition, for not getting the vaccine have proven unfounded, yet anti-vaxers continue to look under every rock to find support for their fallacious beliefs.
Times have certainly changed. Today, only 1% of the U.S. population have worn a uniform for their country (I have). Richard Sorenson was one of 27 WWII veterans who threw themselves on grenades to save the lives of their fellow soldiers. He was one of only three who survived. For his selfless act of heroism and bravery, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest award. If he were alive today, I wonder what he would think of people who refuse to even wear a mask if it would save lives let alone get the safe, thoroughly tested COVID vaccine. Today, it seems that ‘self’ trumps ‘selfless.’
Vic Spadaccini
Grand Rapids
