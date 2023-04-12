Our session in St. Paul is halfway through and we just started a much-needed Spring Break. It’s been a very fast-paced session, but there is still much work to do to pass a balanced two-year budget.

When we come back, you can expect to hear a lot more about the budget bills coming through. Everyone knows we have a historic $17.5 billion surplus, but most of the funds are one-time money left over from federal COVID dollars to the states and some lower-than-expected costs in a few budget areas.

