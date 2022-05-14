On Sunday, May 8, Mothers’ Day, pro-abortion demonstrators showed their true colors and the truth of abortion. They are no longer hiding behind the mask of the “Pro-choice,” label. They are no longer claiming that the “Products of Conception” or POC are just a clump of cells. Protesting the impending Supreme Court decision, they barged into Catholic Churches, disrupting Sunday morning Mass. They wore grotesque costumes and waved baby dolls. Tearing the legs and arms off the dolls, they chanted: “We kill babies and we kill as many as we can!”
Yes, the masks are off. The violence of abortion is being demonstrated by those who demand to kill babies and permanently maim mothers. Every day in America 4,000 babies are ripped apart at abortion centers like the one in Duluth. Staff members are required to sort through the Every year, for the past 50 years since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, over one million babies have been killed. Abortion is still the leading cause of death in America.
We have lost over 50 million American citizens, our brothers and sisters.
Hey, hey, ho, ho Roe v. Wade has got to go!!
And when it does, women who find themselves in very difficult situations can get help from pregnancy care centers like New Beginnings here in Grand Rapids. Pro-lifers have been working and praying throughout the last half century and will continue to support all women, born and unborn, and their families.
