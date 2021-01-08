Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) issued the following statement:
“Today’s attacks on the U.S. Capitol and federal buildings strike at the core principle of our democracy, that the people decide who represents them. The seditionists were incited by the most destructive and anti-democratic President in our history. For too long, some political leaders, especially the President, have used their power and position to fuel distrust in our elections with no evidence and no purpose other than to advance their own personal political power. It’s despicable and runs counter to our oath of office, to protect the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic.
“We will get through this day. I truly believe our democracy is resilient and can withstand this desperate coup attempt. But it’s a reminder of how hard we need to fight for our core principles, that no one is above the law and that in a democracy the people decide.
“I returned to the Senate tonight so we can complete the counting of the electoral votes, and so that the next duly elected President and Vice President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, can take office on January 20th as the voters in this country decided.”
