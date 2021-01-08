Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) released the following statement prior to Congress meeting for a joint session to certify electoral college votes:
“I fiercely supported President Donald Trump during his bid for re-election. I stood with the President in Duluth, Bemidji, Mankato and the Twin Cities because, like me, he understands and fights for our way of life. I share many of my constituents’ disappointment with this election. I have serious concerns over election integrity and the significant, widespread abuses in our electoral system that have gone unchecked in many states and cities for decades.
“However, our Constitution permits only a limited role for Congress in the presidential election process. The Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution asserts that the role of Congress is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to decide which electors the states should have sent.
“I am and always have been a firm believer in states’ rights and the Tenth Amendment. Overturning the results of the Electoral College would be an overstep of Congress’ limited role and would revoke power from where it should be derived – you, the people, and the states. Further, it would set a dangerous precedent, in which attacks on the Electoral College will be emboldened while efforts to eliminate it altogether are strengthened.
“For years, Democrats have made numerous attempts to eliminate the Electoral College and diminish the necessary role rural America plays in our elections. It is not justifiable to embrace the Democrats’ unconstitutional attempts to federalize elections. The Constitution is bigger than this election, and future elections. That is why I will vote to certify the states’ electors this afternoon.
“I’m extremely grateful to President Trump for the incredible job he has done these past four years. There has been no greater ally and champion of our economic drivers in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, which is why I have stood with him from the beginning.
“I consider this to be one of the most consequential votes I will take in Congress, and it is not a decision I make lightly. Americans – no matter who they voted for – deserve to have confidence in their electoral system and it is troubling that so many have lost faith in our election process. This, however, is not the time to give up on the beautiful promise of America. The Constitution has been a great roadmap for the wonderful experiment we call the United States of America, and I promise to always defend her. Therefore, over the course of the 117th Congress, I will fight for reforms and encourage our state lawmakers to ensure the integrity of all elections and restore confidence in the results.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.