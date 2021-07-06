A friend of mine told me there are too ways to lie: “commission” and “omission.” Commission is the outright, blatant lie, and omission is the omitting of certain pertinent facts (telling half truths, for instance.)
The intent behind most lies of these kinds, is almost always to control how people respond to this information. With corporations, this can also be known as P.R.
For a number of months, the Enbridge corporation has been saturating the radio airwaves with a number of P.R. messages. The underlying message in all cases is how much Enberidge “CARES” about the safety of the people and the well-being of this area. This is a lie of “omission.” What Enbridge really cares about is the “bottom line;” making money, not paying insurance claims, not paying clean-up costs if there’s a spill, and so on.
All of this is a form of “bait and switch.” They want to focus our attention on their good intentions,” while they avoid mentioning the “consequences” of their priorities. The economic benefit of the pipeline is a short-term benefit for Enbridge and a few people. It ignores the long-term consequences of shipping and using tar sands oil, which is the dirtiest oil in the world, making it the costliest to ship, and transform into a usable source of energy. Worse yet, it’s another way to create more carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and methane, all of which add to global warming.
If one is paying attention, the consequences are obvious. The drought and fires in California and the western states. The ever increasing numbers and severity of tornadoes and hurricanes affecting this country. And, most recently, the extreme heat in the Pacific northwest. Has anyone from Enbridge ever talked about what it’s costing this country and the world to pay for the consequences of using oil? Of course not; that’s not good P.R..
So here we have Enbridge using P.R. and half-truths in an attempt to get us to ignore how bad fossil fuels are for the environment, so they can make more money, and control how people view them. When it comes to the bottom line, it’s basically about their survival, not ours. They have no shame, and, thus, no reason to change.
Gary Burt
Marble
