Like many Republicans, Congressman Stauber has decried Hunter Biden’s plea agreement, stating “there is a two-tiered system of justice” under “Joe Biden’s DOJ.” Let’s outline some facts. Two of the three charges, which Hunter Biden pled guilty to, are tax related, and Hunter Biden has already paid all owed taxes, including incurred fees. The third charge, possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs, will be dropped after two years, provided Hunter Biden upholds his end of the agreement. None of the charges had any direct impact on national security, and no other charges were brought forth. The point of a plea agreement is a lighter sentence in exchange for saving the government the trouble of bringing the case to trial. David Weiss, a Republican Federal prosecutor appointed by Trump, was responsible for the deal, not Joe Biden. The President could have gotten involved if he chose by pardoning his son at any time, and all other government entities would be powerless to stop him per the US Constitution. This has yet to happen.
Imagine if a government agency contacted you stating you might have government-owned classified documents in your possession with information that would damage national security if leaked. After verifying that you did, you refused to return them. Would the government spend months trying to convince you to return them before obtaining a search warrant? Would you remain free as the government executed the warrant, seizing the documents? Would you remain free after being indicted months later? The answers would be no for you and almost anyone else, but not Donald Trump.
