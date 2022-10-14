Truth is the most powerful of weapons, while simultaneously being one of our greatest challenges. Truth reveals to ourselves and others our inner self. The challenge is that truth has consequences because it requires courage and self sacrifice.

People will deny what they know to be true for fear of being ostracized or losing social status among friends and acquaintances. Politicians ignore truth because they lack the courage to correctly inform constituents as it could cost them votes, campaign contributions or, worse, the rejection of their own political party. They make a calculation that it’s better their constituents remain misinformed about an issue than speak truth and risk losing their jobs. With elections approaching and the high cost of truth looming, many opt instead for silence. And so it seems with our 8th district Congressman Pete Stauber. You would think it would alarm him when nearly 70% of Republicans continue to believe, in the absence of any proof that election fraud robbed Donald Trump of the presidency. While failing to address this false narrative he makes a calculation that silence better serves his self interest. If the congressman were principled, he would tell his constituents that he either has specific proof that fraud occurred or he would tell them no proof exists. But remembering the high bar of truth requires courage and self sacrifice.

