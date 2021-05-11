Conspiracy theories, untruths and misinformation have been on my mind recently. Listening to people only discussing some issues is actually exciting; exchanging ideas, opinions and positions based in fact is a learning process and can be enlightening and lead to personal growth. Facts do matter, and being able to prove and back up, with evidence, statements and/or actions is so important to bridging the divide that exists in our everyday encounters with others.
Where we get our information matters also, associated press sources are still the most reliable. Due to the face that legally they can be sued for untruths and slander. Talk and opinion shows like CNN and FOX News are held to a much lower bar because of how they are licensed and incorporated. But the worst is talk radio and internet sources because of the tribal mentality and the lack of legal boundaries. There are little or no fact check requirements and in real time is nearly impossible to implement any checks or balances.
Rush Limbaugh once said in a 60 Minutes interview, “I’m an entertainer,” I admit some of what these shock jocks often spew can have shreds of truth embedded, but half-truths are often lies, intentional or not. This exists both on the right and left sides of our political spectrum and it is currently tearing at the fabric of our country. Truth is much different than “faith.” If we have faith, shouldn’t we speak truths? The faces we try to use in our everyday lives are usually based in sciences, such as biology, math, sociology or others. These evolve as we progress through time and gain more factual information and societal norms change. Change can be uncomfortable at times, but necessary for growth as we proceed through our lives.
Faith is a whole different concept, it is essentially a blind trust and usually unchangeable. We may change denominations, but rarely faiths, even though in our country we have the freedom to do so. Faith should not just be a belief, it should serve as a guild or reference point. If we profess to be Christian we should act more Christ-like, showing more love and compassion towards others, but slow to anger, and quicker to forgive. Faith is/or can be much deeper a sensation than facts or evidence, but it can also lead to deeper feelings of hate or even self-righteousness. This can be very divisive and serve as a barrier to deeper relationships we seek.
Facts and sciences are of the world; this is what we get to work with in our daily lives and I plead with people to use them in discussions and daily decision making. Please back up statements and actions with truth and fact. We can draw on our faith beliefs to guide and direct our actions; hopefully being kinder, gentler and loving towards others; (yes, a bit more Christ-like). Remember the Golden Rule. We should all try to achieve this level of behavior.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.