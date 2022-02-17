As I understand it, Donald Trump’s self-image was damaged by am abusive father early in his childhood. He was vulnerable to the attacks because he hadn’t learned how to protect himself at the time. At some point in time, he learned he could protect his self-image by lying. Lying became the method he used to control how other people responded to him. The more convincing the lie, the more he controlled other people’s responses. Or so it seems.
The main problem is the damage to his self-image was never healed, the result being he had to develop even more convincing lies, in order to not feel so vulnerable, Here’s the irony: the more one needs to protect one’s vulnerability by controlling others, the less control one has over oneself, which means one’s vulnerability never gets better. The lying becomes a survival method. Anyone who challenges Trump’s lying, threatens his vulnerability, and his survival. One should expect an extremely defensive response, as he needs to control everyone and everything around him.
I grew up in a house with a “controlling” father. He used both physical and verbal ways to maintain “control,” and keep “order” in the house. There was little justice in his “my way or the highway” attitude.
When I was in 5th grade, some of the more “aggressive” boys in the class decided to exercise control over some of the girls by physically taking a shoe off their foot, and playing keep-away with it. The controlling aspect of what they were doing hit too close to home. so I started trying to help the girls get their shoes back. Because I acted “differently than the other boys, I was soon ostracized the rest of fifth and sixth grades, and given a demeaning nickname .
Given my family history, my response to the controlling aspects of other people’s behavior hasn’t changed. What I’ve learned, however, is that I can only deal with my vulnerability by exercising control over myself. Trying to control how other people respond to me only increases the vulnerability I feel. Blaming others does nothing to change it.
Needing to lie to control how others respond, as a way of dealing with one’s vulnerability, only increases one’s vulnerability. Needing to lie to control how others respond is an indication of a fear-based personality, and a dysfunctional way of dealing with one’s emotional issues.
Donald Trump talks a “strong” game, but under his bullying facade is fear. Scratch the surface of a bully and you’ll find a coward. The primary reason Trump lies and acts like a bully is to keep others from knowing how vulnerable he really is, and how much he can be damaged again if he allows people to get too close - as his father got too close.
It is important to remember that, as a coward, Trump is always looking for other people to do his dirty work, and fight his battles for him. At any sign of physical conflict, Trump is in a bunker, or somewhere safe, with guards all around. He may talk a good game,. but that’s all it is. The Jan. 6 rioters may have had good intentions, but they are dealing with the consequences of blindly following Trump.
Gary Burt
Marble
