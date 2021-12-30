In a recent letter published in the Herald-Review (“The masses are the key to the future of this country,” 12/21/21), the writer made the regrettable mistake of comparing Donald Trump (a draft dodger) to a famous American World War II leader, General George S. Patton.
Patton, among many other accolades, famously led the Third Army in Europe during World War II to relieve the surrounded 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne (on Dec. 26, 1944) during the Battle of the Bulge. Trump, on the other hand, is well known for trying to cure his perpetual bone spurs by walking golf courses around the world. In 1968, Trump suddenly developed bone spurs when his fourth college deferment ended, leaving him in danger of being drafted.
Like all great generals, Patton enjoyed being with the troops. During the Battle of the Bulge he wrote a Christmas greeting for the troops: “To each officer and soldier in the Third United States Army, I wish a Merry Christmas. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We march in our might to complete victory. May God’s blessing rest upon each of you in this Christmas Day.” In comparison, Trump referred to American war dead as “losers” and “suckers.”
During 1944, American General Dwight Eisenhower was Patton’s immediate superior and Supreme Allied Commander of armed forces in Europe. “Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well,” General Eisenhower said.
As explained by Grand Rapids native and U.S. Army 82nd Airborne (a unit that was also at the Battle of the Bulge) veteran Brian Vroman in the Herald-Review (“Leadership is about taking responsibility,” 4/4/20), when Trump was president and asked about his administration’s response to the pandemic, he simply said, “I take no responsibility at all.”
David Lien is a Grand Rapids (Minn.) native, a former Air Force officer and the author of "Hunting for Experience II: Tales of Hunting & Habitat Conservation." In 2014, he was recognized by Field & Stream as a "Hero of Conservation."
