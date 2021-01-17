Trump is, simply, being himself. The country is coming apart at the seams due to COVID - and he’s doing what he’s always done - play golf, rant, demean, bully, file lawsuits, and blame others for his emotions. What baffles me is why this man wants another four years. I don’t think he’s interested in being a “real” president. Maybe he just wants the title and attention.
Or maybe he wants all the opportunities it gives him to make more money in corrupt ways.
If we get through this intact, we’re going to have to learn to be more vigilant about our democracy. And I do agree with Biden about one main thing - we have to stop demonizing those who are “different.” That’s been Trump’s main agenda throughout his candidacy and presidency. It’s been far more important for him to bully others, than make any real policy decisions. Of course, Congressional Republicans didn’t have a problem with his behavior when he’s done this. It wasn’t aimed at them. If it had been, they’d have noticed immediately - like I and many others did.
Here’s what’s mainly on my mind this morning: our precious democracy. This experiment we call the United States of America, came within 7 million votes of being taken down by a charismatic but narcissistic sociopath; a spoiled, rich, baby-man, who’s fabricated such things as fake news, birtherism, the swamp, and many other things. The only real thing this man’s ever done is hold the record for the number of law-suits filed against others, as he builds mediocre golf courses where he can cheat on his score.
If anyone doubts how dangerous this was for our democracy, remember how quickly Hitler came to power, and how much the Germans adored him. We should never forget that there are always going to be enemies to our constitution, and our freedoms, as well as people who’ll be susceptible to being fooled by charlatans, con men, and ne’er-do-wells.
Gail Matthews
Kellogg, Idaho
(formerly of Grand Rapids, Minn.)
