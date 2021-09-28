Summer is officially over. Put away the T-shirts and bust out the sweatshirts. I hope you had a good summer. I know we did. Our family took a vacation in August and traveled down to Nebraska and then over to Kentucky and came back home through Chicago. I could tell you all about it. I could share stories of missed turns, swimming pool closures, and a strange narrow road. If I spent an hour with you telling you stories of our vacation, would you believe they were true? If I told you that there is a giant Noah’s Ark built out in Kentucky, would you believe me? If you had reason for doubt, you might turn to my wife or my kids and ask them to verify my story. After all, they were there. Or you might search out other ways to verify the things we saw were really true.
The ministry of Jesus ended roughly around 33 A.D. The New Testament documents were written in the decades following. If the New Testament was written decades later, after the fact, are they trustworthy?
The Book of Acts and the Book of Galatians provide insight into what was happening in the time leading up to the writing of the letters. Galatians is a letter written by Paul in about 47 A.D. He speaks about what had been happening prior to writing his letter. According to Galatians 2:7-9, Paul tells us that the leaders of the church were James, Peter, and John. They had commissioned him to travel and start churches to the Gentiles. These four men together are essentially the ones who wrote the majority of the New Testament. After starting a church somewhere, Paul would travel onward and, in time, would communicate via letter to these churches to check up on them, as well as answer questions and address issues that would arise. Paul’s letters are written in such a way that the arguments put forth are clearly intended to be understood not just for those first hearers, but also for the subsequent generations to follow.
The Four Gospels that begin our New Testament were also within the first few decades after Jesus. They set the groundwork for everything that the New Testament letters will address. The Gospels all give an account of the life of Jesus the Christ. They explain who He is and what He accomplished. As John says, “these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, and that you may have life in His name” (John 20:31). Why specifically were they needed to be written? The short answer is that these apostles were getting toward the end of their lives. This was especially true during ongoing persecution toward Christians in the First Century. These written accounts would then stand to validate the message of Jesus for the generations to come. These Gospels were written as true accounts of the life of Jesus. As such, they contain no mythical features. Two of the Gospels (Matthew and John) were written by men who knew Jesus well having spent considerable time with Him. Mark wrote his Gospel after traveling with Peter (a disciple) and Luke wrote his after investigating and speaking to many eyewitnesses of Jesus’ life (Luke 1:1-4). There are some other supposed “gospels” beyond these four, but they were not written by those who were in close association with Jesus, and were, therefore, never seriously considered authentic by the Universal Church. The Four we have, however, have great validity with the early church because they were accepted as the true biographies of Jesus by the great majority of churches.
Even so, if these Gospels and letters were written decades after the life of Jesus, wouldn’t that call into question their legitimacy? Not so. The religious culture that Jesus lived was considered rabbinic. This means that rabbis (teachers) carefully handed down teachings to their students, who would then pass on that teaching to others. Oral tradition was fundamental to this process, though that was not the only form of teaching. Religious Jews were expected to read and write fluently, as well as memorize scriptures. Techniques to aid memorization were abundant including things like alliteration, assonance, rhythm, and rhyme. The New Testament reveals aspects of this form of teaching when you read through them. For example, Mark speaks of the traditions of the elders (Mark 7:3). Stephen indicates that Jesus came to change the traditions of Moses (Acts 6:14). Jesus, Himself, was a rabbi who would have taught His own disciples this way. After His resurrection, Jesus instructed them to go into all the world and make more disciples, teaching them to obey everything He taught them (Matthew 28:19-20). The Apostle Paul tells the Thessalonian church to hold to the traditions that they were taught, either by spoken word or by letter (2 Thessalonians 2:15). He also warns the Colossian church to beware of those who teach human traditions created by men, which are not from Christ (Colossians 2:8). The early church was very concerned with making sure these traditions were handed over correctly and not abused or misunderstood. When you read the New Testament, this explains why you see many overlapping ideas and doctrines find themselves in the Gospels, as well as in the writings of Peter, Paul, and John. This Bible is the very Word of God, without error in whole and in part and is therefore the final authoritative guide for life and conduct.
All this to say that the early church was founded on the teachings of Jesus as those who knew Him best went out and spread His message throughout the region. This distribution of the message of Jesus has continued for the last 2000 years and continues today. That message has been preserved for us in the 27 New Testament books. We can trust the things written there because they were written by men who knew Jesus or had close association with those who knew Him. They were the ones who began proclaiming Jesus was the very Son of God in the flesh. The church today is still God’s chosen instrument to bring His message found in these words to people of all cultures, languages, regions, and nationalities. This message of Jesus is intended to bring hope and help to all people because it is the very message of God Himself. This is the God who created you and has revealed Himself to you in the very person of Jesus Christ. Do you know Him? Might I suggest spending some time with Him reading the New Testament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.