Congressmen who deliver results, support infrastructure improvements, and bring jobs to their districts deserve credit for their achievements. These are among the primary things we send them to Washington to do.
But some duplicitous and dishonest politicians take credit when it is not deserved. Our own congressman, Pete Stauber, is a case in point.
Stauber likes to pat himself on the back, claiming he “delivers results.” But a project he has used as an example in the past, which involves nearly ten million dollars in improvements to regional airports, is one that he actually voted against! That’s right, he voted against the project, which was part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, but then he was quick to take credit for it.
"
Now Stauber is up to it again. In his current propaganda, he is touting funding for a highway improvement project in Chisago County. Stauber did in fact write a letter of support for this project, but the revenue for the project also came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that Stauber voted against. It looks like, when push comes to shove, ol’ Pete will go with the party bosses over the people of his district, but then when Democrats come through with the money, he’s happy to get in on distributing the revenue so he can take credit for it.
This seems to be a pattern for Republican lawmakers. In nearby Congressional District 7, Michelle Fischback , who also voted against the infrastructure bill, tried to take credit for funding used to improve an overpass in the Moorhead area.
Republicans from around the nation, including leadership members such as Steve Scalise of Louisiana, have done likewise. Shame on them!
Transparency in government is important, and so is honesty. It is the height of hypocrisy for politicians to vote against a bill, but then to show up at ribbon-cutting events and claim credit for projects that are being funded not due to their efforts, but despite them.
