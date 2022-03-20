My lips quivered, my head was spinning with information collected from three different health care providers, tears started welling.
He noticed right away, stood up and wrapped his arms around my arms now pebbled with black and blue marks from all the blood draws I’ve given in the past few weeks. I felt sorry for myself - but more sorry for him. Here he was, at home watching the Wheel or World News instead of out and about enjoying the best dinner special in town.
As I cried for the situation and cried for him, he reminded me of the vows we took 23 years ago today. The first day of spring, we were so young - like the new grass sprouting up after the snowmelt. We were merely old enough to start a comfortable lifestyle as a Mrs. & Mr. on our own. It would be the two of us now to take on household chores, be responsible for putting food on the table, keeping bills paid and important paperwork organized.
Fast-forward more than two decades and we now have two more in our brood who are dependent on us for teaching money-management, cooking skills, and respectful values.
Lately, however, as I experience health unknowns, it seems we’ve put more focus on the two of us as a couple. He’s followed my every appointment, adjusted his meal planning for my needs and been that rock I married on March 20, 1999.
When he held me that day of tears and great uncertainty, he put his head on my shoulder and not until we let go did I realize his eyes were wet and red just like mine. I apologized for my emotional mess. He declined my apology and said, “it’s the two of us. You’re my No. 1. If you are sick, we are sick.”
Just this week we made a trek to Duluth for more doctor consults. As my chauffeur, my second pair of ears and my scheduling secretary, his company and care was amazing. Again, I felt selfish for relying on him when he could be at work that day. Again, he set me straight. “It’s what it’s all about,” he said regarding our partnership in each other’s well-being.
While this gave me great comfort, I also felt a bit controlling. I realize I need to shift my thinking and keep in mind that day I wore my grandmother’s wedding dress to join him at the altar of his family’s home church. He was 23 and sported a babyface with a humongous smile. I’ve thought about how his confidence has not waned all those years - or so he’s showed me. We were the first of our close friends to bite the bullet and he ignored those playful jabs from buddies about tying the knot. I noticed a change in perspective among his friends. I witnessed how he was an inspiration for those guys still stuck in the lonely slump of singlehood.
My husband had found the person he would love through thick and thin, ugly and beautiful, sad and happy. And - it is me and he is mine!
Happy anniversary and happy spring dear, together we will thrive and bloom.
