We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
That’s the Preamble to our Constitution. So how are we doing lately?
“We the People” is a phrase appropriated by the insurrectionist right to excuse any action to suit their need.
“Establish Justice” needs a do-over since judges are now more often than not appointed for their political leanings rather than their judicial validity.
“Provide for the Common Defence” is partially dealt with by the massive amounts of money thrown at the military for our foreign endeavors, but little is done to provide for domestic defense such as physical infrastructure, quality public education, an affordable and accessible healthcare system, and fair policing.
“Secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves and Our Posterity” has really lost ground. Not only have people lost upward economic mobility but the refusal to address the climate crisis has totally destroyed our posterity’s future.
“Promote the General Welfare” is a catch-all phrase that demands further discussion. So be it.
Most of the categories of government responsibility fall under “promote the general welfare.” That does not mean grudgingly offering food stamps and subsidized housing for generations. It means creating an economic system that does not impede personal growth but provides transportation infrastructure for all, insists on quality free public education for today’s and tomorrow’s world for all, demands living wages for all, establishes safe and fair workplace rules for all, creates a healthcare system that not only allows everyone regardless of income to access the healthcare needed but monitors and enforces public health, insists that everyone regardless of race, gender, orientation, creed, or station in life be treated with dignity and respect, and protects the world from climate disaster.
The public at large is an entity that works best when it works in harmony. These items promote that harmony or “general welfare.”
For 80 some years, from the FDR Administration to the Obama Administration—including the Nixon Administration—we were on a bumpy road to meeting those goals. Since 2017, that has changed for the worse. Biden’s Build Back Better initiative seeks to promote the general welfare by addressing those issues.
Critics say they are too expensive. There are two pat responses:
There’s a difference between spending and investing. This seeks to invest in our collective future.
Remember the public education saying, “If you think education is expensive is, try ignorance.”
The proudly ignorant policies of the Trump Administration has left this country poorer, angrier, sicker, more threatened, more ignorant, and more disheartened. As usual after a Republican Administration, the Democrats are left with the task of clean up. Biden’s Build Back Better legislation is designed to do just that. It’s not costly; it’s a necessary investment in our general welfare.
Valerie Conner
Talmoon
