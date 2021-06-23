This week, I was glad to see the Minnesota Court of Appeals rule in favor of the Line 3 pipeline replacement project. This project has undergone more than six years of reviews, environmental impact studies, open town hall forums, permitting and more to get to where we are today.
Even with Enbridge continually exceeding all requirements and overcoming all challenges placed in front of it, pipeline opponents continue to grasp at straws and waste money on this much-needed pipeline replacement project.
One thing that struck me as odd while reading the news about this court decision is the simple fact that the State of Minnesota is spending money to keep suing itself, which has never quite made sense.
Now, after yet another court decision, it makes even less sense…and cents.
It’s time for state agencies to stop suing each other when facts and science don’t support the reasoning for doing so.
Enbridge has worked with the proper state and federal agencies to jump through the six-plus years of hoops set in front of them. They have gathered dozens of permits and this project is officially the longest studied pipeline project in our state’s history. And now, they are more than 60 percent done with construction on this replacement project.
It is time to move forward and let this project proceed through completion. Our consumers and state’s economy and environment will thank us.
Greg Hagy
Mayor of Cohasset
Cohasset
