The legislative session began on Jan. 31, and we are working hard to address the many pressing concerns facing our region and our entire state. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an undeniable challenge for all of us. People in Northern Minnesota have demonstrated their trusted and true resilience in navigating these difficult times, and many signs point to an economic recovery. The bad news is costs continue to skyrocket in our everyday lives, with working families and seniors facing too much of the brunt.
The good news is Minnesota has a $7.7 billion budget surplus, giving us an opportunity to help more Minnesotans keep more money in their pockets, address skyrocketing costs, and better afford their lives. We frequently, consistently, and loudly hear from both seniors and those approaching retirement about the state tax on Social Security income. Both of us believe that now is the time to finally eliminate this unfair tax and we have recently introduced companion bills in the House and Senate to do just that.
Minnesota is one of only twelve states that currently taxes Social Security income and the tax impacts roughly 352,000 Minnesota seniors. This tax encourages our seniors to leave Minnesota in their retirement years which costs our state potential revenue, volunteerism, charitable giving, and economic development. Seniors already paid tax on this income in their working years, and it is unfair they be asked to pay again.
Not one dime of social security income was taxed by either the state or federal government prior to 1984 when Congress made 50% of social security income federally taxable and the State Legislature conformed by making the same amount subject to Minnesota taxes. In 1994, Congress increased the taxable portion of income to 85% with the Legislature following suit for state taxes.
In recent years, lawmakers have made some incremental changes, including an income tax subtraction phasing out based on income. While minor, these changes highlight how lawmakers recognize – nearly universally – just how unpopular the Social Security income tax is among Minnesotans. So why has this problem been so hard to solve? The short answer is it would be expensive; a full elimination of the Social Security income tax would be a hit to the state general fund nearing $1 billion over a two-year budget period. While there may be a cost – and yes, we acknowledge it’s a significant one – our public policy decisions should be based on our values as Minnesotans, not on what’s easy. Senior citizens, and the income on which they already paid taxes, should have never been made to serve as a cash cow for the general fund in the first place. Just because we’ve always done something (or since 1985 anyway), isn’t a reason by itself to keep doing something.
We have a golden opportunity at our doorstep to protect the economic security of Minnesotans living in their golden years. Our state has a forecasted $7.7 billion surplus and is in a good fiscal position to end this double tax once and for all. Giving historic relief to our seniors should be a top priority for the legislature this session. We are steadfast in our determination to eliminate the tax on Social Security income and are working across the aisle to get this done.
We appreciate hearing from you. Please let us know your thoughts by contacting our offices at senate.mn/senatorbakkemail and at rep.dave.lislegard@house.mn.
Senator Tom Bakk
Representative Dave Lislegard
