Congressman Stauber’s statement on cancelling PolyMet’s 404 permit (Sunday May 8, 2022) is the same old, same old, battlecry against President Biden, Nancy Pelosi or any Democratic who has an opinion concerning pipelines, Polymet and anything related to pollution as he has had from day one.This is a consistent cry from his party. Blame, but offer nothing of substance for more years than I care to handle.
He claims if this administration were serious about securing our supply chain for national security, electric vehicles, and renewable energy projects, then asks why are “they” trying to shut down Polymet, about to break ground for copper, nickel, cobalt and more?
I realize Mr Stauber, that people want and need good paying jobs, but what are you going to do or say to the masses when all these elements touch our environment here? How will you explain why our water is no longer safe to drink because the soil is so contaminated by chemicals, and pipelines are leaking into our groundwater and poisoning all that is in its path? It is already happening now.
Sadly, the Minnesota Republicans can only try to blame the Democrats for everything, but the real problem is the people in position here and now, that are more interested in bashing the other party so they will get re-elected and they will continue to do so, but do not come up with any other solution, except “we will continue to rape the land for whatever we can get out of it”.
In the mid 1950’s my family moved to Hoyt Lakes. My father worked at the Erie Mining Plant. Today, I feel sad that there is an element of people who now want to do such damage to the remaining land and prey on those looking for decent jobs with so much disinformation. Your solution is to get them to trust you and they want to believe you are looking out for their own good, but they have been lied to by you and the big corporations because it’s a great money maker for all of you. Fed so many untruths, they’ve swallowed the BS, “hook, line and sinker.” It’s safe and we will not abandon you when we pull out. You know that’s a lie. Shame on you.
Mr. Stauber, it’s time for the Republican Party to do their jobs. Quit pushing the blame where it does not belong. Own up.
